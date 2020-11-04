Head-To-Head Contrast: Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) and Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)

Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) and Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kumba Iron Ore and Domino’s Pizza Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kumba Iron Ore N/A N/A N/A Domino’s Pizza Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Kumba Iron Ore and Domino’s Pizza Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kumba Iron Ore $4.45 billion 2.12 $1.13 billion N/A N/A Domino’s Pizza Group $649.05 million 3.12 $16.73 million $0.45 19.44

Kumba Iron Ore has higher revenue and earnings than Domino’s Pizza Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kumba Iron Ore and Domino’s Pizza Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kumba Iron Ore 1 0 0 0 1.00 Domino’s Pizza Group 1 1 1 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Kumba Iron Ore has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Domino’s Pizza Group has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kumba Iron Ore pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Domino’s Pizza Group pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Domino’s Pizza Group pays out 55.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Kumba Iron Ore shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kumba Iron Ore beats Domino’s Pizza Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay. The company supplies its iron ore to the steel industry; and exports to China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Americas. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Centurion, South Africa. Kumba Iron Ore Limited operates as a subsidiary of Anglo South Africa Capital (Proprietary) Limited.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012. Domino's Pizza Group plc was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

