Head-To-Head Contrast: Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) vs. TransUnion (OTCMKTS:TRU)

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Lion alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lion and TransUnion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion 0 0 0 0 N/A TransUnion 0 2 10 0 2.83

TransUnion has a consensus price target of $99.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.92%. Given TransUnion’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TransUnion is more favorable than Lion.

Profitability

This table compares Lion and TransUnion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion 8.72% 13.67% 8.11% TransUnion 11.62% 23.04% 7.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lion and TransUnion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion $3.19 billion 2.12 $189.15 million $0.65 35.69 TransUnion $2.66 billion 6.10 $346.90 million $2.55 33.37

TransUnion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lion. TransUnion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of TransUnion shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of TransUnion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Lion has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransUnion has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TransUnion beats Lion on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lion Company Profile

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products. It also provides Antipyretic analgesics, eye drops and eye care products, cold medicines, gargles, cold relief products, topical anti-inflammatory analgesics, antidiarrheal and gastrointestinal medicines, health tonic drinks and vitamin supplements, acne and anti-drowsiness medicines, and dermatologic agents. In addition, the company offers fabric care products, such as laundry detergent, delicate detergent, prewash treatment, stain remover, bleach, and fabric softener; clothing care products; household cleaners; kitchen cleanup products comprises dishwashing detergents and antibacterial and deodorizing products; and food preparation products. Further, it provides health and beauty food products consisting of supplements and health tonic drinks; specialty chemicals, which include fat and oil, and carbon products, surfactants, fatty-acid nitrogen derivatives, chemical agents for rubber and construction, etc.; pet supplies, including sanitary products and pet oral, body, laundry, and room care products; and gift and special order products. Lion Corporation was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves various verticals, including financial service, insurance, healthcare, collection, property management, public sector, and other markets. The International segment offers credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves customers in approximately 30 countries and territories, including North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and India. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.