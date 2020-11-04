Head-To-Head Contrast: Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) and VaporBrands International (NYSE:VAPR)

VaporBrands International (OTCMKTS:VAPR) and Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for VaporBrands International and Owens Corning, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VaporBrands International 0 0 0 0 N/A Owens Corning 0 13 8 0 2.38

Owens Corning has a consensus price target of $65.43, suggesting a potential downside of 2.18%. Given Owens Corning’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Owens Corning is more favorable than VaporBrands International.

Risk and Volatility

VaporBrands International has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Owens Corning has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VaporBrands International and Owens Corning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VaporBrands International N/A N/A N/A Owens Corning -8.79% 11.35% 4.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Owens Corning shares are held by institutional investors. 49.1% of VaporBrands International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Owens Corning shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VaporBrands International and Owens Corning’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VaporBrands International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Owens Corning $7.16 billion 1.01 $405.00 million $4.54 14.73

Owens Corning has higher revenue and earnings than VaporBrands International.

Summary

Owens Corning beats VaporBrands International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VaporBrands International

VaporBrands International Inc. operates as a distributor of specialty CBD oil products. The company is based in Spring Hill, Florida.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products. Its products are used in pipe, roofing shingles, sporting goods, consumer electronics, telecommunications cables, boats, aviation, defense, automotive, industrial containers, and wind-energy applications in the building and construction, transportation, consumer, industrial, and power and energy markets. The Insulation segment manufactures and sells fiberglass insulation into residential, commercial, industrial, and other markets for thermal and acoustical applications; and manufactures and sells glass fiber pipe insulation, flexible duct media, bonded and granulated mineral fiber insulation, cellular glass insulation, and foam insulation used in above- and below-grade construction applications. This segment sells its products primarily to the insulation installers, home centers, lumberyards, retailers, and distributors under the Thermafiber, FOAMGLAS, Paroc, Owens Corning PINK, and FIBERGLAS Insulation brand names. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells residential roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications, as well as synthetic packaging materials. This segment sells its products through distributors, home centers, lumberyards, retailers, and contractors, as well as to roofing contractors for built-up roofing asphalt systems and to manufacturers in automotive, chemical, rubber, and construction industries. Owens Corning was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio.

