Head-To-Head Contrast: Track Data (OTCMKTS:TRAC) versus Intercontinental Exchange (OTCMKTS:ICE)

Track Data (OTCMKTS:TRAC) and Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Track Data alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Track Data and Intercontinental Exchange, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Track Data 0 0 0 0 N/A Intercontinental Exchange 0 1 12 0 2.92

Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus target price of $111.36, suggesting a potential upside of 15.93%. Given Intercontinental Exchange’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intercontinental Exchange is more favorable than Track Data.

Profitability

This table compares Track Data and Intercontinental Exchange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Track Data N/A N/A N/A Intercontinental Exchange 29.01% 14.18% 2.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Track Data shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Track Data has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intercontinental Exchange has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Track Data and Intercontinental Exchange’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Track Data N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intercontinental Exchange $6.55 billion 8.24 $1.93 billion $3.88 24.76

Intercontinental Exchange has higher revenue and earnings than Track Data.

Summary

Intercontinental Exchange beats Track Data on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Track Data

Track Data Corporation, Inc. provides market data, financial information, quote systems, and trading platforms for professional and individual traders in the United States and internationally. The company offers market data and research solutions, such as FastTrack-MX, an institutional grade application that provides faster quotes, unique news items, advanced option data, or in-depth charting applications; and myTrack Pro, a quote, portfolio, and news service. It also offers trading solutions, including myTrack, a Web-based market data and trading software platform; proTrack, an advanced execution and market data platform designed for the institutional marketplace; myTrack Edge, a direct access online trading platform. In addition, the company provides NewsWatch that delivers news and information from different sources worldwide; Track SDK, an application program interface that gives market data; OpTrack, an option strategy search and rank tool; AIQ Trading Expert Pro, a trading software package for personal computers; AIQ OptionExpert, an option data and option evaluation system; Dial-Data that offers end-of-day financial market data, financial data bases, historical information, analytical services, and data manipulation tools; AIQ Analyst, a browser-based charting that provides end of day and twenty minute delayed price charting for stocks and market indices; and Track ECN, an electronic communications network. It also offers news and research solutions. Track Data Corporation, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, metals, interest rates, equities, ETFs, credit derivatives, digital assets, bonds, and currencies, as well as offers mortgage and technology services. It also offers data services to support the trading, investment, risk management, and connectivity needs of customers across major asset classes. The company operates exchanges and marketplaces; cash equities, equity options, and bond exchanges; and over-the-counter markets for physical energy, fixed income, credit default swaps, and central counterparty clearing houses. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Track Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Track Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.