Head-To-Head Review: Panglobal Brands (OTCMKTS:PNGB) versus Under Armour (OTCMKTS:UAA)

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) and Panglobal Brands (OTCMKTS:PNGB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Under Armour alerts:

32.2% of Under Armour shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Under Armour shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Under Armour and Panglobal Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Under Armour 2 18 4 1 2.16 Panglobal Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Under Armour currently has a consensus target price of $13.92, indicating a potential downside of 5.73%. Given Under Armour’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Under Armour is more favorable than Panglobal Brands.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Under Armour and Panglobal Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Under Armour $5.27 billion 1.27 $92.14 million $0.34 43.44 Panglobal Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Under Armour has higher revenue and earnings than Panglobal Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Under Armour and Panglobal Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Under Armour -15.21% -8.08% -3.04% Panglobal Brands N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Under Armour beats Panglobal Brands on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold. It also provides various footwear products for running, basketball, cleated sports, training, and outdoor. In addition, the company offers accessories, which include gloves, bags, and headwear; and digital fitness subscriptions, as well as digital advertising through MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo platforms. It primarily offers its products under the HEATGEAR, COLDGEAR, RUSH or RECOVER, UA Logo, UNDER ARMOUR, UA, ARMOUR, PROTECT THIS HOUSE, I WILL, ARMOURBOX, ARMOUR BRA, and ARMOUR FLEECE, as well as MyFitnessPal, MapMyFitness, and UNDER ARMOUR CONNECTED FITNESS brands. The company sells its products through wholesale channels, including national and regional sporting goods chains, independent and specialty retailers, department store chains, institutional athletic departments, and leagues and teams, as well as independent distributors; and directly to consumers through a network of 388 brand and factory house stores, as well as through e-commerce websites. Under Armour, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Panglobal Brands

Panglobal Brands, Inc. engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories in the United States and internationally. It merchandises and sells junior T-shirts, junior denim, dresses, skirts, and knit and woven tops. The company sells its products under Sosik, Scrapbook, Scrapbook Originals, Crafty Couture, Tea and Honey, and Haven brand names. It sells its products through a network of wholesale accounts. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.