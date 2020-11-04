Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) announced a dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, November 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

Healthpeak Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 227.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

PEAK stock opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.33 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

