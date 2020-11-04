Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) to Issue Dividend of $0.37 on November 23rd

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) declared a dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, November 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

Healthpeak Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 227.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

PEAK stock opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.84.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.