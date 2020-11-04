Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut Heartland Financial USA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.67.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $34.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.06. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $51.85.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 19.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.32%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $107,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,341.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.01 per share, with a total value of $66,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 937,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,352,000 after acquiring an additional 171,599 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 572.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 22,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 224,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.