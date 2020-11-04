Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Barrington Research raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Henry Schein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HSIC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

HSIC opened at $60.41 on Wednesday. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.03.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

