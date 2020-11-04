Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Receives $21.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HESM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Hess Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $303.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. Hess Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 4.66%. Analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.442 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 145.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

