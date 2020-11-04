Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN.L) (LON:HBRN) Shares Gap Down to $1.07

Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN.L) (LON:HBRN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.07, but opened at $1.03. Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN.L) shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 10,402 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26.

About Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN.L) (LON:HBRN)

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

