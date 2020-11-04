Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stock Position Lifted by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 69.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 76.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

HI stock opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -92.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $34.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.44.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $607.50 million during the quarter. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 17.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HI. ValuEngine upgraded Hillenbrand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hillenbrand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

In other Hillenbrand news, SVP Kimberly K. Ryan sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $102,052.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.