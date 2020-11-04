Hive Price Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Hive has a market cap of $42.04 million and $2.60 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000102 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001242 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00064868 BTC.

Hive is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 414,634,239 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hive’s official website is hive.io

Hive can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

