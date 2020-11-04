HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:HCCH) & The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) Critical Comparison

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:HCCH) and The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.5% of HL Acquisitions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of The Peck shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of HL Acquisitions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of The Peck shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HL Acquisitions and The Peck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HL Acquisitions N/A -4.04% -0.36% The Peck -3.69% -17.97% -5.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HL Acquisitions and The Peck’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HL Acquisitions N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A The Peck $28.22 million 1.22 -$430,000.00 N/A N/A

HL Acquisitions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Peck.

Risk and Volatility

HL Acquisitions has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Peck has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HL Acquisitions and The Peck, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HL Acquisitions 0 0 0 0 N/A The Peck 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

HL Acquisitions beats The Peck on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HL Acquisitions

HL Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About The Peck

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

