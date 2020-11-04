Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,023 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $43,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,715 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 645.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,788,000 after acquiring an additional 507,688 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 861.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,692,000 after acquiring an additional 450,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after acquiring an additional 370,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 45.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,085,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $157,015,000 after acquiring an additional 338,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 512,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,951 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on HON shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

NYSE HON opened at $176.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.28. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

