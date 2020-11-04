Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOOK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.83.

HOOK opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $240.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.18. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 34.74% and a negative net margin of 247.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 8.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 28.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 381.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 81.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 25.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

