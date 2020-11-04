Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.95-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.99.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.12. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $46.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 8.34%. Analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3 EPS for the current year.

HMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Horace Mann Educators from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,429 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $48,643.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 11,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $446,091.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,832 shares of company stock worth $1,037,067 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.