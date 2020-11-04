HorusPay (HORUS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12.00

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One HorusPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE. Over the last week, HorusPay has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. HorusPay has a market cap of $120,601.18 and approximately $12.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00071460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00187627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00028487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.64 or 0.01066748 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000172 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

