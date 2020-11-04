H&T Group plc (HAT.L) (LON:HAT) Shares Gap Up to $198.00

H&T Group plc (HAT.L) (LON:HAT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $198.00, but opened at $208.70. H&T Group plc (HAT.L) shares last traded at $203.00, with a volume of 12,822 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 252.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 292.71. The firm has a market cap of $107.83 million and a PE ratio of 5.09.

H&T Group plc (HAT.L) (LON:HAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported GBX 10.21 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, insider Richard Withers acquired 10,000 shares of H&T Group plc (HAT.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £26,700 ($34,883.72).

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

