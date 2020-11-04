HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Hits $0.0000

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, C-Patex, Bleutrade and Fatbtc. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $2,481.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13,801.01 or 0.99719868 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00030725 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00454886 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.69 or 0.00597479 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00091729 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002945 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Fatbtc, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, HitBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

