Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BOSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €29.87 ($35.14).

ETR BOSS opened at €20.39 ($23.99) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.11. Hugo Boss AG has a 12 month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 12 month high of €47.09 ($55.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.02.

About Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.