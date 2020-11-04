Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BOSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €29.87 ($35.14).

ETR BOSS opened at €20.39 ($23.99) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.11. Hugo Boss AG has a 12 month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 12 month high of €47.09 ($55.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.02.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

