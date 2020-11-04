Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOSS. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €29.87 ($35.14).

Get Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) alerts:

ETR:BOSS opened at €20.39 ($23.99) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.02. Hugo Boss AG has a one year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a one year high of €47.09 ($55.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.