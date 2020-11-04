Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €35.00 ($41.18) target price by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Pareto Securities set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €29.87 ($35.14).

Shares of BOSS opened at €20.39 ($23.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.11. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Hugo Boss AG has a one year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a one year high of €47.09 ($55.40).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

