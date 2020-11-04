Huntington National Bank Has $38.19 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 436,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $38,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AbbVie by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,530,000 after buying an additional 696,233 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in AbbVie by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,816,000 after buying an additional 1,025,112 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.69.

ABBV stock opened at $89.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $150.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.52 and a 200-day moving average of $91.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 5,561.40% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

