Huntington National Bank Purchases 833 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $18,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 673.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $134.35 on Tuesday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.22.
In other Kimberly Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.13.
Kimberly Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.
Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.