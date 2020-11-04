Huntington National Bank Purchases 833 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $18,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 673.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $134.35 on Tuesday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.22.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimberly Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

