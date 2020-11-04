HUSD 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $71.42 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One HUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00007251 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $278.91 million and approximately $71.42 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005952 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00025902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $503.85 or 0.03653814 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00024293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00196617 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 278,945,911 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

Buying and Selling HUSD

HUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

