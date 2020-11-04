Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) (LON:HYVE) Shares Gap Down to $52.00

Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) (LON:HYVE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.00, but opened at $50.00. Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) shares last traded at $55.05, with a volume of 8,632,323 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HYVE. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective (down previously from GBX 140 ($1.83)) on shares of Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 70.16. The stock has a market cap of $172.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

