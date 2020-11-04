IAA (NYSE:IAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IAA (NYSE:IAA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IAA had a negative return on equity of 148.99% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of IAA traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.19. 419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,280. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.10. IAA has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.01.

IAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of IAA in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

