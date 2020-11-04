iCAD (ICAD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect iCAD to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 75.69% and a negative net margin of 69.88%. On average, analysts expect iCAD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ICAD stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. iCAD has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $233.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.79.

In other iCAD news, CFO R. Scott Areglado sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $52,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,196.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,324,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,453,890.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $552,482. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. iCAD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

