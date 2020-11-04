Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.59-0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $228.36 million.Ichor also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.59 to $0.77 EPS.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $572.14 million, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75. Ichor has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $39.83.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $227.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.45 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ICHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Ichor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,248.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 184,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $5,784,793.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,873 shares of company stock worth $9,859,626 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.