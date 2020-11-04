Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59 to $0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million to $245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.90 million.Ichor also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.59-0.77 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.11. 981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,383. The company has a market cap of $572.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. Ichor has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $39.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average of $24.75.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Ichor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $227.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ichor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ichor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ichor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ichor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $3,210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 291,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,360,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 184,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $5,784,793.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 291,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,873 shares of company stock worth $9,859,626 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

