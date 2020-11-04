ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Up 9.6%

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) rose 9.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.56. Approximately 13,525,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 8,351,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ICICI Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded ICICI Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICICI Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
The company has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
