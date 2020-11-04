ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Up 9.6%

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) rose 9.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.56. Approximately 13,525,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 8,351,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ICICI Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded ICICI Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICICI Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The company has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 7.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 26,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

