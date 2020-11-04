ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ICON Public by 23.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after buying an additional 25,612 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 72.9% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 58,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 24,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ICLR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $190.37 on Wednesday. ICON Public Limited has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $215.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.04 and a 200 day moving average of $176.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

