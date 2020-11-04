Iconic Token (ICNQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $30,679.56

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 98.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 4th. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 98.1% against the US dollar. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $30,679.56 and approximately $634.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00072899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00190788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00028611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.35 or 0.01087116 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000173 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Iconic Token Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,993,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,993,335 tokens. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Token Trading

Iconic Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.