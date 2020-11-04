IDOX plc (IDOX.L) (LON:IDOX) Shares Gap Down to $50.40

IDOX plc (IDOX.L) (LON:IDOX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.40, but opened at $48.71. IDOX plc (IDOX.L) shares last traded at $50.70, with a volume of 7,397 shares traded.

IDOX has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.69) price objective on shares of IDOX plc (IDOX.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.69) price target on shares of IDOX plc (IDOX.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of IDOX plc (IDOX.L) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 68 ($0.89) price objective for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 48.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.00.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

