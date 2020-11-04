IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (IGM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.80 per share for the quarter.

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$775.50 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE IGM traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$30.54. 13,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,466. IGM Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of C$20.96 and a 1 year high of C$40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.33, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$31.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IGM shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

