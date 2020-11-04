indaHash Reaches Market Cap of $429,034.32 (IDH)

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One indaHash token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, Livecoin and Exrates. indaHash has a market cap of $429,034.32 and approximately $283.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, indaHash has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get indaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00072899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00190788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00028611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.35 or 0.01087116 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000173 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000533 BTC.

About indaHash

indaHash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash . indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here . indaHash’s official website is indahash.com

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX, Tidex, Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase indaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for indaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for indaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.