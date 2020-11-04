Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Independent Bank Group has increased its dividend by 194.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Independent Bank Group has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Independent Bank Group to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.96. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $63.16.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $55,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $51,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBTX. ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

