India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Price Up 7.3%

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) shares rose 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 2,254,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 4,531,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Get India Globalization Capital alerts:

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGC. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the third quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in India Globalization Capital during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of India Globalization Capital by 139.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 515,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period.

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for India Globalization Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Globalization Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.