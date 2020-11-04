Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Short Interest Update

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,470,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the September 30th total of 53,630,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Infosys by 13.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 103,896 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Infosys in the first quarter worth about $782,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Infosys by 2.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,351,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,722,000 after acquiring an additional 87,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its position in Infosys by 2.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 443,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INFY shares. Nomura raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.34.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.75. 83,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,082,858. The stock has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. Infosys has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

