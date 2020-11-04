Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.56.

NYSE IR opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of -161.46 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,417.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $82,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,578,592.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,566 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,209,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,604,000 after buying an additional 2,328,439 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,979 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 232.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 343,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 239,827 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,492,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

