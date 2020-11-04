Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.46 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $32,613.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,740,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,337 shares of company stock worth $4,270,566 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.