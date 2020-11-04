Innovent Bio (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Innovent Bio (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Innovent Bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS IVBXF opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Innovent Bio has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60.

Innovent Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in China. The company operates a platform for the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of antibody drug candidates in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, and metabolic diseases. Its principal drug candidate is Tyvyt (sintilimab), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and esophageal carcinoma.

