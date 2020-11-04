InsaneCoin (INSN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $325.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $130,977.84 and approximately $325.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00454886 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00004502 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00036538 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00003482 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.85 or 0.01227227 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000071 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000022 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,904,918 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

