Insider Buying: Cadence Minerals PLC (LON:KDNC) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Minerals PLC (LON:KDNC) insider Adrian Fairbourn acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,839.04).

KDNC opened at GBX 13.34 ($0.17) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and a PE ratio of -3.66. Cadence Minerals PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 16.66 ($0.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get Cadence Minerals alerts:

Cadence Minerals (LON:KDNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported GBX (1.37) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Cadence Minerals Plc identifies, invests in, and develops lithium and rare earth assets. It is also exploring for iron ore and other mining related opportunities. The company was formerly known as Rare Earth Minerals plc and changed its name to Cadence Minerals Plc in March 2017. Cadence Minerals Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.