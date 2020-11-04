Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 5.88-5.98 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.88-5.98 EPS.
NASDAQ NSIT opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.48. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57.
In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,778.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 5,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $336,914.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,639 shares of company stock worth $1,125,437 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Insight Enterprises
Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.
