Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.88-5.98 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.88-5.98 EPS.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.48. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,778.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 5,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $336,914.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,639 shares of company stock worth $1,125,437 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $63.50) on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

