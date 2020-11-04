Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Insmed by 2.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Insmed by 5.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Insmed by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 8.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative net margin of 147.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The business had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, insider John Soriano sold 52,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,576,473.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,283.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,267,785.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,665. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insmed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

