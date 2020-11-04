Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insperity had a return on equity of 741.70% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $84.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.37. Insperity has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $94.44.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 79,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $5,498,764.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 717,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,544,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,126 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSP. Roth Capital upped their target price on Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist upped their price target on Insperity from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Sidoti started coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

