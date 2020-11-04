Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Trading 8.2% Higher After Earnings Beat

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $84.42 and last traded at $82.87. 720,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 475,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.58.

The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.10 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 741.70% and a net margin of 3.69%. Insperity’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Sidoti started coverage on Insperity in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Insperity from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $243,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 79,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $5,498,764.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 717,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,544,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,126 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 449.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Insperity by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Insperity by 51.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,110,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,727,000 after acquiring an additional 375,278 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 141.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 759,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,192,000 after buying an additional 445,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 84.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,326,000 after buying an additional 306,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.37.

About Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

