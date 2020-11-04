Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Trading Up 8.2% After Earnings Beat

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)’s stock price rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $84.42 and last traded at $82.87. Approximately 720,437 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 475,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.58.

The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.10 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 741.70% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSP. Truist upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti assumed coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,675 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 79,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $5,498,764.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,408 shares in the company, valued at $49,544,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,126 in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 3,076.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Insperity by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.37.

About Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

