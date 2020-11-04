Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Trading Up 8.2% After Earnings Beat

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)’s stock price rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $84.42 and last traded at $82.87. Approximately 720,437 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 475,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.58.
The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.10 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 741.70% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.
Several research firms have issued reports on NSP. Truist upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti assumed coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 3,076.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Insperity by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.37.
About Insperity (NYSE:NSP)
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
